On this week's episode of the Footballer's Football Podcast, West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson both agree that, when it comes to away grounds in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has the edge on its rivals:

"When we talk about facilities and the building, I think Tottenham has to be the best stadium nowadays," said Wilson.

"The way they have built it is unreal. It's a great platform to play football on. When you walk in, you feel like a football player, you feel like you're at a proper football stadium and that you'll be going to war today in that arena.

"It's probably up there with one of the best I've played in."

Although Spurs are a London rival of the Hammers, Antonio had to give credit to what he calls an "unbelievable" stadium.

He said: "They have spent loads of money on it and it's prim and proper, to be fair."

