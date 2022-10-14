S﻿outhampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu says he sets his standards "high enough" to not worry about the pressure from outside as he aims to get the Saints back to winning ways this weekend against West Ham.

T﻿he 20-year-old has played every minute since a summer move from Manchester City but four straight defeats has derailed the optimism of an early-season win over Chelsea and left Ralph Hasenhuttl's side looking over their shoulders.

"﻿The pressure comes from ourselves," he told BBC Radio Solent, "and we're only focused on putting in key performances in games to get results.

"﻿The most important thing for me is I set my standards high enough, keep the noise out and do my job. If everyone can do that too, then we'll be fine."

A﻿fter a whirlwind 18 months, Bazunu has also established himself as Republic of Ireland number one and he says his aim is simply to keep improving.

"﻿I've set solid foundations but now it's about building on my performances," he said. "To continue to learn and to grow.

"﻿There's definitely been occasions where I could and should have done better but at this time in my career, it's important not to beat myself up and instead to learn from it."