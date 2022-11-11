Levitt grateful to United as he realises World Cup dream

T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dylan Levitt has thanked Dundee United for helping him fulfil his World Cup "childhood dream".

The 21-year-old midfielder has been named in the Wales squad for Qatar this month and is hoping to make his mark as the Dragons return to the finals for the first time since 1958.

The Welsh are in Group B with England, Iran and the USA.

Levitt, who has been capped 13 times, said: “Dundee United have helped me with everything, even last year when I was on loan here.

"What they have done to help me is amazing with giving me minutes and allowing me to show what I can do. Even off the pitch it has helped me really settle in.

"Being called up for a major tournament for your nation, there is nothing better. It is my childhood dream, from a young age, from watching Wales and World Cups in general.

“It is going to be the best feeling as a footballer to be going to a World Cup. I think everyone from my town (Flint) will be watching it. it is a really proud moment.”