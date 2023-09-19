Callum Hudson-Odoi says he is "happy" after scoring a debut goal for Nottingham Forest to secure a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Monday.

The 22-year-old - who arrived on deadline day from Chelsea - cut in on his right foot and curled a stunning strike into the top corner to equalise for his new club.

"When T [Taiwo Awoniyi] dropped it back to me I had one thing on my mind and that was just to hit it," he told ForestTV, external.

"I saw the angle and I thought if I get this inch-perfect this definitely goes in - which it did, so it was perfect.

"There was much to aim for so it had to be right in that corner. It was perfect to get a goal like that.

"It's amazing to get a goal like that in front of everybody here in my first game for the club, but it's disappointing not to get the three [points].

"I'm happy - happy with the goal, happy with the performance, I think we all are. But we know we can do better."