We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Tottenham fans

Edward: At last Spurs have arrived. I am speaking for all Spurs fans. We have been through a lot these past few years and right now we have a club worth supporting. This was a real test to see how good we are and not that this is just a quick flash in the pan. We have beaten Liverpool and drawn with a very good Arsenal team. Let's go further!

Jack: This was an important step in the journey Ange is taking Spurs on. They look a completely different team showing quality, determination and, most importantly, a faith in a football philosophy.

Greg: They have been great this season, but it worries me that they could not break down nine men and only won via an own goal. They should not have been celebrating like they did, but asking some tough questions.

Andy: That was a game of the highest quality - the way we moved the ball around, especially from the back. With Bissouma bossing it and Maddison with his ability to turn a game on its head with a moment of genius. I’ve never felt prouder of my team!. The red cards were right, but Diaz was onside. But hey, I’m not complaining!

Liverpool fans

Kate: Liverpool were absolutely amazing, especially after going down to 10, then nine men. Solidarity, organisation and fight -I couldn’t be more proud of them. Only a horrendous VAR decision and a cruel own goal gave Spurs the win, which was not deserved in the slightest. Both red cards were questionable and the officiating in the game was equally as bad.

Jayne: The match officials' decisions were disgraceful. What a huge injustice it would be if, when we get to the end of the season, Liverpool are one point off the top. Liverpool players showed real spirit when they had so much against them. Since the introduction of VAR, refereeing seems to be utterly inconsistent and needs addressing.

Abraham: We can win the Premier League this season. The Spurs match was an opportunity for us to go top after Manchester City lost and our boys did their best. Sadly, bad officiating got in the way. We are only two points behind leaders City, which is fine by me at this stage.

Pieter: I'm disappointed that Liverpool lost, but am I disheartened? No. Losing to an own goal with 30 seconds left in added time after playing the last 27 minutes with nine players shows how poor Tottenham are. Seven months before we play Spurs at Anfield - going to be counting down to the hammering that we traditionally give them.