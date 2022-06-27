Hearts signing Grant wanted fresh challenge

Jorge Grant says he chose to challenge himself with a move to Heart of Midlothian rather than stay in his comfort zone in England's League One.

The Banbury-born 27-year-old Englishman was transfer listed by Peterborough United after their relegation from the Championship and revealed that his move to Tynecastle had "been four or five weeks on the cards now".

"The challenge for me was moving away from home and really expressing myself in a league that's got amazing games that I can showcase my talents in," he told the club website.

"I could have done the same as I have all my career and stayed in League One and I thought 'why not, just go for it'."

Grant, who crossed paths with Hearts winger Barrie Mackay when they were both with Nottingham Forest, said the chance to play in European competition was an incentive to join "a massive club".

Asked what kind of player Hearts fans could expect, he said: "I like to be involved in the game as much as possible and going forward I like to be involved in goals and assists. My set-piece delivery is good, so hopefully I can bring that to the team as well.

"I want to be exciting and brings fans off their seats. It's obviously going to be a challenge, it's completely new to me, but I am looking forward to it."