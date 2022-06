Manchester City are looking at a move for 29-year-old German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who is available on a free transfer after his contract expired at Arminia Bielefeld. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Brighton are interested in City forward Liam Delap and could explore signing the 19-year-old on loan as part of talks with the Premier League champions regarding the sale of Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 23. (Mail), external

