Klopp on keeping positive, Guardiola's comments and facing Gerrard

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • His message on the title race was clear, saying: "Why should we stop believing?"

  • Klopp says he will try to make his players see things from his perspective after dropping points at home to Tottenham: "There are some facts but I try to help the boys see it like me. We have enough time to create a common view and that’s what we’ll try."

  • Having a game so soon after Saturday "is cool" and Klopp said "it's not that we have to overcome something".

  • On Pep Guardiola's comments that "everyone supports Liverpool", Klopp said: "As managers, after a game we're obviously massively influenced by games and situations."

  • Squad selection at this stage is "a challenge, to be honest".

  • He said Roberto Firmino has trained and a decision on his availability will be made tomorrow.

  • On facing his potential successor in Steven Gerrard, Klopp said: "Of course it’s possible that Stevie will be manager here one day."