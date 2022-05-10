Transfer news: Gunners interested in Sterling
Arsenal are ready to move for Raheem Sterling if Manchester City agree to sell the 27-year-old England forward this summer, when he will have one year left on his contract. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
West Ham are the favourites to sign striker Eddie Nketiah, though the Gunners are keen to keep the 22-year-old at the club. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, Arsenal have opened talks with midfielder Mohamed Elneny, whose present deal with them expires in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external