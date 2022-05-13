Roy Hodgson says it would be "dangerous" for him to completely rule out a return to management in the future because he is still fit and healthy.

The 74-year-old left Crystal Palace at the end of last season, before being tempted back to the game when Watford sacked Claudio Ranieri in January.

On his managerial future, he said: "It's dangerous to say never, isn't it?

"I am still relatively fit and, apart from my current problem [shingles], relatively healthy as well.

"So I don't think I'm retiring, because I literally just couldn't do it."

Hodgson is the oldest person to manage in the Premier League and began his managerial career 45 years ago with Swedish side Halmstads.

Speaking about what his successor Rob Edwards will bring to the club, he said: "What Rob is obviously going to bring is youth and his enthusiasm for taking on a job in a higher division. At the moment, his work has been in the lower divisions, which he's done very well.

"He'll be taking over at a club where the players should be showing that they are far too good for the Championship.

"The club has known all along - just as I've known all along - that my stint here will end on 22 May.

"So they've had lots of time to decide on the new coach. And on this occasion, they've obviously made the decision earlier rather than later."