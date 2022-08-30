Steven Gerrard says he will "take the heat on his shoulders" as he looks to arrest Aston Villa's disappointing start to the season.

A home defeat to West Ham on Sunday made it three defeats in four with a daunting trip to face early pacesetters Arsenal at the Emirates next on the agenda on Wednesday evening.

The Villa boss however knows that every game is an opportunity to improve and is backing his players to put a run of results together.

"I’ve been through tough times as a player and in my short managerial reign," he said. "I’ve been faced with challenges, heat and pressure, and I’ll take it on my shoulders.

"There’s no one more determined than me to change this current situation. We haven’t started the season well enough, results haven’t been good enough and I accept that.

"We have a choice between feeling sorry for ourselves or we step forward."

He has not ruled out the possibility of adding to his squad before Thursday's transfer deadline.

"It's possible we'll be doing more," he said. "It's not as straightforward as people think.

"We've spoken before about the blow from [Diego] Carlos because he was a statement signing who was going to come and in help us.

"If things go our way, we could have one or two new faces in."