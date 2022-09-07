Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham says he has always "wanted to prove people wrong" after signing a new contract extension until 2025.

The 24-year-old has started in all six of Bournemouth's Premier League games so far this season.

"It is something I have always wished for, I have never lost faith in my ability and what I can bring to this team," he told the club's website., external

"Like anyone you need a good opportunity and a run of games to get to your best.

"I feel like now I have put myself in the team and hopefully I can stay in the team as long as possible and contribute as much as I can.

"I have a lot more to give individually and hopefully we can keep picking up wins along the way."

The Wales international admitted it has not been an easy journey especially with online abuse and gaining opportunities.

Mepham added: "The advice I give is the resilience to never give up. There have been moments in my career certainly when I was younger, a different me would have gone into my shell - calling it a day.

"I would be lying if I said there were not moments that didn't happen to me. There were conversations when I said to my mum and dad, 'football is not for me. I have come as far as I can come'.

"Ultimately I have had that bit inside of me that I want to prove people wrong especially from a young age when I have been turned away by clubs.

"Now I have put myself in a position where I can say I have done that."