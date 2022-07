West Ham United are confident of signing Lille's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, after making a new bid of about £30m, plus add-ons. The Hammers are also interested in former loanee Jesse Lingard, with the 29-year-old England attacking midfielder now a free agent after leaving Manchester United. (Standard), external

West Ham and Leeds are interested in signing striker Martin Terrier from Rennes, who want at least 40m euros (£34m) for the 25-year-old former France Under-21 international. (L'Equipe - in French), external

