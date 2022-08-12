Coady on 'brilliant' Pickford and World Cup ambitions

Conor Coady is delighted to link up with England team-mate Jordan Pickford at Everton and said the goalkeeper doesn't get enough credit.

He told BBC Radio Merseyside: "He’s an incredible footballer, an incredible goalkeeper and I’ve had the privilege of playing in front of him with England.

"What he brings to any team, whether that’s England or Everton, you can see how he commands his box, you can see what he’s like at shot-stopping, you can see what he’s like with his feet. He can start attacks from our own box when he’s behind you and he’s a fantastic footballer to have.

"What he’s done with England over the past few years, I don’t think really he gets enough credit for if I’m being honest because he has been absolutely incredible. You see some of the saves he came out with last season and what he has done for Everton over the years as well, he’s been brilliant.

"More than that he is a brilliant character and a brilliant person to have as a friend and in the dressing room as well."

Coady was also asked about his own World Cup ambitions and whether that is a target this season.

He said: "Every English player would come on and tell you the same thing. The big thing for me is at first I was trying to get here, I wanted to be part of this football club. Performing for Everton is all I care about at the minute.

"I’ve seen people saying 'he’s moving because he wants to get a World Cup place' - I’m moving because I’m 29, I want to play as much football as I can and I’m lucky enough to get the opportunity to come here.

"Every English player wants to get there, of course, but there is a lot of football to be played between now and then."

