Leicester and Southampton are both interested in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 21-year-old England international has asked to leave on loan before the transfer deadline.

Daily Telegraph journalist Jim White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He started a few games early on last season and I thought Thomas Tuchel obviously likes him but it hasn’t progressed from there.

"I think Leicester and Southampton would be great places for him to go. I thought: 'he can’t be 21'. But he made his debut at 17. He was a really early developer. He’s still a developing player. Leicester more than Southampton [would be the good move] as I’m slightly worried where Southampton are going this season.

"Leicester would be great for him to be a permanent first choice. He’s a man of great skill, he was an England player when he was a teenager.

"There was a thought he'd be in the World Cup squad this year – it seems unlikely now unless he goes to Leicester and tears the script up. I think he’d make a really nice little fast-moving partnership with Jamie Vardy."

