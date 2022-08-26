Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not think his side are suffering a hangover from last season's near misses.

The Reds were close to a quadruple but ended up just winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. They have yet to win in three league games this season.

"In the future it's not a season people will talk about because we only won two trophies of four, but when we look back it will be a special season," he said.

"Nobody has anything that holds him back and doesn't let him fly."

Klopp says the defeat by Fulham on the opening day was their only poor game this season and they could have beaten Manchester United on Monday.

"What can you improve immediately?" he asked. "It's effort. You need 100% if not a little more more. Passion. All these kind of things, don't wait for the perfect pass. It's the highest level football.

"Let's go for it together. We have defend with all we have and attack with all we have."