Kilmarnock v Motherwell team news

Ben Chrisene could make his Kilmarnock debut after the 18-year-old arrived on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

Fellow defender Chris Stokes played a game during the week after an injury lay-off, but midfielder Blair Alston picked up a bug that curtailed his training.

On-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming could return to training in two weeks following a groin injury, winger Jordan Jones will be back from a thigh injury in 10 days, with Jeriel Dorsett and Scott Robinson also remaining on the sidelines.

Matt Penney is in Motherwell's squad after his arrival on loan from Ipswich Town and with two other left-backs, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll, being long-term absentees following surgery.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost four of their past six league meetings with Motherwell, but Well lost all three of their league visits to newly-promoted sides last season.