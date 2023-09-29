Unai Emery says Roberto de Zerbi is one of the best coaches in the world and he is looking forward to a "special" match when Aston Villa meet Brighton on Saturday.

Villa head into the game three points behind Albion and Emery is a big admirer of the style De Zerbi has implemented.

He said: "We respect every team. Brighton is a very good team, club, coach, players. But the style they are playing now is really impressive for me.

"They are playing, feeling confidence, keeping ball possession, taking good positions on the pitch, each player playing with high quality, confidence and skill, they are changing players but the style is not changing.

"I really appreciate a lot how they are playing and it is something different in football they are showing. For me and for us it is a big challenge how we can face them.

"It is a new match, a tough match, we have been strong and imposing our idea at home, but tomorrow will be more difficult than usual. I am very motivated and I explained to the players that tomorrow for us is a key moment.

"The Premier League has 38 matches but some matches are special and different because now we are three points behind them and we are playing at home. We have to use our supporters, our stadium, trying to have our supporters with us. I think it will be a very amazing match.

"With De Zerbi they are feeling good but he added something more for the team, for the squad, for the style. He is doing very good work. They are still playing with some players like Dunk, March, Lallana and they are being very consistent. Now it is a new style we are facing and I always think they are coming here in England the best coaches of the world and De Zerbi is one of them."

