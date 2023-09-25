BBC Sport Merseyside's Paul Salt on Curtis Jones' performance against West Ham on Sunday on The Red Kop Podcast: "His work rate was so good, on the ball, dribbling. He has come on leaps and bounds.

"Don't forget he's playing in a really new midfield, there's two brand new players in there. They're going to get a better relationship the more they play together."

Giulia Bould was also full of praise for the midfielder: "It's easy to look for those who play the superstar passes, the incredible goal,the sensational save but he's someone who's just a workhorse for 90 minutes, who has that engine on him.

"There was a lot of times he was injured, and people weren't sure he was going to stay in this Liverpool side. There was talk that he was going to go away, maybe on a loan deal.

"To have forged his way in and be playing like that, he looks like the weight of the world has gone off his shoulders. It feels like he's a Liverpool player now."

