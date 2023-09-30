Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal: What Iraola said

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, speaking to MOTD: "It's the weakest game we've played this season. I think we started quite well but from 1-0 we couldn't beat them. We've had a lot of touches inside their box but they were defending really really well, blocking everything. Then we made the mistakes on the penalties and we're out of the game."

"We were facing a really really good team, we have to give our best if we want to have chances. We have to be more clinical when we have the chances. I think we can do more with the balls we had up-front. Two penalties is too much against this team."

On the penalties given against his team: "It looked like two penalties live, not gonna lie. I haven't watched them but they looked like penalties."

On meeting former teammate Mikel Arteta: "I congratulated him because they played a really good game and they deserved the win."

On his side's start to the season: "We've faced really good opponents. This is the first I day don't feel proud of what the players have done. This was our worst perfromances and now this week we have to reset and prepare well for Everton."