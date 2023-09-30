Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes told BBC Scotland: "Put a lot into the game. A lot of credit to Brad Lyons, he was second favourite for his goal. He showed the determination that we're just needing a wee bit more of in the final third to score a goal. Terrific bravery.

"We just didn't enjoy being in front enough. We switch off in the wider area and the cross comes in from [Scott] Tanser. Tanser's been very influential for them in recent games and it's tough ask to continually match that. It's unfortunate, Kyle Magennis - he's doing his job, matching a run.

"Maybe a draw was a fair result. I thought we were the better team second half. I thought we had the better opportunities. I wouldn't say we were whole heartedly the better team."