'Bit boring' - Wolves fans react to new shirt
- Published
Thoughts on our 2022/23 shirt? 😍— Wolves (@Wolves) June 9, 2022
Get yours 👉 https://t.co/iWVhnYhzlF pic.twitter.com/MNHUGzIHw4
We asked Wolves fans what they thought after next season's home strip was unveiled on Thursday.
Here is a snapshot of what they said:
Geoff: Looks too yellow on my device, and a bit boring.
Chris: Bit boring. More or less same as the 2021-22 season. Change of sponsor great, but shirt itself disappointing. Will save myself £55 this year. Castore up your game for 23-24 please.
Brian: I love the new shirt.
John: Looks great and I have pre-ordered.