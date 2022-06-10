We asked Wolves fans what they thought after next season's home strip was unveiled on Thursday.

Here is a snapshot of what they said:

Geoff: Looks too yellow on my device, and a bit boring.

Chris: Bit boring. More or less same as the 2021-22 season. Change of sponsor great, but shirt itself disappointing. Will save myself £55 this year. Castore up your game for 23-24 please.

Brian: I love the new shirt.

John: Looks great and I have pre-ordered.