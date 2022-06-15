Transfer news: Cottagers unlikely to sign Palhinha and Rothwell

Fulham are trying to tempt midfielder Joao Palhinha to join them from Sporting Lisbon, but Wolverhampton Wanderers are confident of signing the 26-year-old Portugal international. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are favourites, ahead of the Cottagers and Nottingham Forest, to land 27-year-old midfielder Joe Rothwell from Blackburn Rovers. (Football Insider)

