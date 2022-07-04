Ronaldo not returning to Carrington on Monday
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to pre-season training with Manchester United on Monday for family reasons.
Most of United’s international players are expected to return to Carrington, but some - Harry Maguire, for example - have still not had their full three weeks off since their last game.
Portugal's last Nations League match was three weeks ago yesterday - but Ronaldo was not involved.
The club have accepted his move to not return on Monday.
Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford this summer if a suitable offer is received.
However, United are adamant they want the 37-year-old forward to honour the final year of his contract.
United leave for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.
Much may be known about Ronaldo's Old Trafford future when the squad for that two-week, four-game trip is confirmed, because it is vital bonding time for new manager Erik ten Hag.