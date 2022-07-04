Julian Alvarez - in. Erling Haaland - in. Stefan Ortega - in. And now Kalvin Phillips - in.

The new boys will soon be meeting their Manchester City team-mates for the first time to begin their preparations for the new Premier League season.

With a trip to the United States on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from Pep Guardiola's side?

Thu, 21 Jul - Man City v Club America - 01:30 BST

Wed, 23 Jul - Bayern Munich v Man City, Green Bay - 00:00 BST

Sat, 30 Jul - Man City v Liverpool, Community Shield, King Power Stadium - 17:00 BST

Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss? And how will all the new signings fit in?

