Jonny Buchan, BBC Radio Leeds

I was in a park in Vancouver last week, popped my head into a clubhouse at the and a guy called Kevin - pictured - turned around and said "I know you! You're from the podcast - Don’t Go To Bed."

It was a really weird moment as you can imagine. It turns out he is a Leeds fan but lives in Vancouver and coaches for Burnaby FC.

If you look his t-shirt is a ‘Strachan, McAllister, Batty and Speed’ number.

I felt like my fellow Don't Go To Bed Just Yet presenter and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix - famous.

If you follow us from around the world, we love hearing from you, so keep in touch with us.

You can listen to our latest episode - all about transfers - right here