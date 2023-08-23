Everton 'need to bring some players in or they could go down'

There's not "enough creativity" in Everton's team this season and that could end up being a "big problem" for them.

That's the view of former Tottenham captain Ledley King on the Football Daily podcast, who said: "I don't see enough creativity in Everton's team.

"I look at their midfield, with Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure. I don't see goals or creativity there; that is a big problem."

The Toffees have failed to win either of their opening two Premier League games this season and, despite the struggles of the last two campaigns, have made only two permanent transfers this window.

Reading and England striker Natasha Dowie agreed with King and added: "I'm massively surprised by Everton's recruitment and just how little they've done.

"They've been in two relegation battles and still not addressed certain areas. They've got zero points, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is injured again and I feel so sorry for him.

"They need to bring some players in or they could go down."

