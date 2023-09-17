Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke speaking to Sky Sports: "I want to score every game. I didn't quite manage to do it today.

"We'll take the point. Three would've been better but we move onto the next one."

On if Bournemouth are building something: "We've got a great squad. We've had quite a tough start with fixtures but the last two games are two draws we probably could've got wins from. It's probably a negative in that point but there are a lot of positives to take and build on."