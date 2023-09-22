Emery on recovering after Poland trip, rotation and Chelsea
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been previewing his side's Premier League match at Chelsea on Sunday.
Here is what he had to say:
Emery said only the players who did not feature in Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat by Legia Warsaw trained on Friday: "We are going to wait for tomorrow to prepare the match on Sunday and see which players are 100% ready to play."
On rotating his squad: "I am using my experiences in Europe and playing a lot of matches during the week. We are building a team. We didn’t want to lose but it was a possibility."
More from Emery on utilising his squad: "We need to build, to try to get performances from players who joined us in the last moment, like Clement Lenglet, and players who are not playing regularly but who will help us. They have to play. We do not only need 11, 12, 15 players, we will need 20, 22, 25 players."
On opponents Chelsea: "They’re a very good team with a very good coach. Previously, they were contenders to be in the top seven teams in the Premier League. It’s a tough match."
