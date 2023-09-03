Rangers 0-1 Celtic: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

What Michael Beale would do for someone with the ruthless streak of Kyogo Furuhashi, who had just nine touches in the game - four of which were shots.

Again the Japan striker provided a decisive moment to earn a win - Brendan Rodgers' 10th from 13 derbies - which will swat away minor doubts that were threatening to build around the infancy of the Celtic manager's second spell.

Based on this evidence, there is nothing to suggest that the dominance of last season's treble winners will come to a halt, especially with a serial winner at the helm.