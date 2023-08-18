Ange Postecoglou says supporters "have their right to express their emotions" before a planned protest by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) on Saturday.

THST have called an hour-long demonstration to take place before the game against Manchester United over the club's decision to raise the price of matchday tickets.

"It's only natural when football clubs have a disappointing period that there is going to be an environment where some people are unhappy," Postecoglou said.

"My role within that is to hopefully get people to focus on what we're all here for and that is the football club.

"There is no doubt we will get there more quickly if we are united on and off the field, but I have never and will never tell people how they should feel, how they should behave or the context of how to express their emotions.

"That is their right and they have earned their right to do that. My role is to produce a team that gets us united to what is most important."