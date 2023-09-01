Brighton defender James Furlong has joined Championship side Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2019 and spent half of last season on loan at Motherwell.

Technical director David Weir said, "James had a good loan spell with Motherwell last season and now he’s ready to play men’s football regularly.

“We’ve been really pleased with the way he has progressed and it’s great to see a product of our academy get the opportunity to prove themselves in the Championship."

