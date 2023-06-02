Celtic will make a late call on top goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi for Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden.

The Japan striker picked up a lower leg knock against Aberdeen last weekend and did not train until Friday.

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy is the only definite absentee with a back problem.

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds has a full squad from which to choose with the exception of long-term absentees Tom Walsh and Shane Sutherland.