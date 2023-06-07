Manchester United will look to sell eight players this summer - captain Harry Maguire, striker Anthony Martial, midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay, goalkeeper Dean Henderson, and defenders Alex Telles, Eric Bailly and Brandon Williams. (Mirror, external)

Tottenham have shown an interest in Maguire and hope signing the centre-back could persuade team-mate Harry Kane to stay at the north London club. (Telegraph - subscription needed, external)

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are in talks about a permanent move for Henderson. (90min, external)

Midfielder Donny van de Beek will explore options to leave Manchester United this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

United are interested in Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka. The Bundesliga champions could offload the 28-year-old to fund a move for West Ham's Declan Rice. (Sky Germany, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's gossip column