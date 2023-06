Chelsea have reached a full agreement on personal terms with £80m-rated midfielder Moises Caicedo, but will now need to settle on a fee with Brighton to sign the 21-year-old Colombia international. (Fabrizio Romano, The Residency podcast - download required), external

AC Milan will sign midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea for 15m euros. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column