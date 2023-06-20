Rodgers has 'nothing to apologise for' - Wilson

Chris Sutton has urged Celtic fans to put aside their negativity towards Brendan Rodgers, while Mark Wilson says the new manager shouldn’t have to apologise for the manner of his departure in 2019.

On Rodgers’ return to the Scottish champions being confirmed on Monday, fans group the North Curve Celtic posted an old photograph of a banner declaring the manager a "fraud" over his professed love for the club.

Rodgers won seven trophies in a row during his first spell at Parkhead but his abrupt exit for Leicester in February 2019 still stings some supporters.

"Good luck to Brendan Rodgers going back to Celtic," ex-striker Sutton wrote on Twitter.

"He left previously under a cloud but no doubting his ability as a coach and his record last time round was phenomenal.

"It's important regardless of how Celtic fans felt with his previous departure that everyone gets behind him."

Former full-back Wilson told Sky Sports News: "I genuinely think some fans want him to come out and say sorry and apologise.

“I don't think that's ever going to be the case and I don't think he has anything to apologise for. He was a manager who wanted to progress his career in the richest league in the world.

"But I think they will want to hear assurances that he is here for the long term. They will want to hear that he's got a plan to take this club forward in Europe and spend some time doing it, not just jump ship at the first opportunity.

"I think this time if an opportunity were to come up pretty quickly, he would turn it down because I think he realises what a special club this is."