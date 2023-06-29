Seamus Coleman says he will "never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton" after signing a new one-year deal.

The 34-year-old, who has been club captain since 2019, has made 409 appearances having joined the Toffees 14 years ago.

"Everyone knows how much Everton means to me which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club," he said.

“From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton.

"That has included the honour of wearing the captain’s armband in recent years.”