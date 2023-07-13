Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he is on the hunt for attacking reinforcements following Jota's exit to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Rodgers, who has signed Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and Australia winger Marco Tilio this summer, said: "The modern game, for a lot of players, it's also a business for them. Careers are short and (Jota's) been given an opportunity to go and look after himself and his family, so we have to respect that.

"So he's gone and of course we have so many talented players here, but we'd like to do some business in that area of the team as well."