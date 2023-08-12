Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy in Spurs' press release to announce Harry Kane's departure:

"We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.

"We have seen a product of our academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football's elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey.

"Harry’s achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch, and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back.

"He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history."