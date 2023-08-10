Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya is now set to join Arsenal on loan with an option to buy next summer, rather than an immediate permanent move. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal have rejected a £30m bid from Ligue 1 side Monaco for their 22-year-old American striker Folarin Balogun. (90min), external

Instead, the Gunners are considering offering Balogun and Japan full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu to Inter Milan, in exchange for their 26-year-old Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

