Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Peter Pawlett hopes his injury troubles are now behind him and that he can make a major contribution to Dundee United's Premiership survival bid.

After being sidelined with a hamstring injury since the start of February, Pawlett, 32, could return to the squad for this weekend's visit of St Mirren.

Injury issues have meant he has only featured eight times this season for United, are three points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Last season an Achilles injury meant his campaign was cut short in March.

"I came back from my Achilles and felt in a good place," said Pawlett. "And then I got a setback again, came back, got another setback, so hopefully I can now kick on.

"I am not going to take anything for granted, I am just going to continue working hard in the gym.

"I suffered with my Achilles, I had a really bad one. So pulling my hamstring I took it as ‘that is nothing, I can get back from that’ and thankfully I feel really good.

"Hopefully my luck will change and I can score some goals and put in some good performances and keep us up."