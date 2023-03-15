Analysis: Southampton 0-2 Brentford

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Such is the tightness of this season's Premier League relegation battle, victory would have ensured bottom club Southampton ended the day outside of the relegation zone for the first time since 5 November.

Instead they fell to their 17th loss in the league this season. The Saints only tasted defeat 16 times last campaign.

"The process is not always linear" Southampton boss Ruben Selles told BBC MOTD. "You have ups and downs. We need to analyse what happened, especially the two goals and what happened in the final third.

"We need to keep adjusting and stick with the plan. One result will not change things."

Saints' best opportunity for an equaliser came shortly after the restart with Brentford defender Aaron Hickey blocking a Che Adams effort when keeper David Raya was beaten. It was a rare clear-cut effort.

Southampton have scored the joint-fewest in the Premier League this season and have now netted just two times across their past five matches.