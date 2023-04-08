Celtic 3-2 Rangers: What did the manager say?

Rangers boss Michael Beale: "It was a strong performance marred by two mistakes.

"I won't pick holes in the boys for that because I though they played well. I thought the minimum we deserved was a draw and I'm disappointed with one or two decisions from the VAR officials.

"If you look at Alfredo Morelos' disallowed goal, why is their guy not trying to play the ball? Only Alfredo is trying to play the ball. They both have a hold of each other but Alfredo's number is twisted around his back. I think it's a goal. It's a soft one.

"If we don't get that one, then when Ben Davies heads the ball against Jota, it hits his arm. If we're so picky on one moment, I think we need to be as picky with the other.

"The mistakes in the game, we found ourselves 3-1 behind when we were the stronger team at the start of the second half. So the goals came against the run of play.

"I thought we performed well for the majority."