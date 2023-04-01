Hibernian 1-3 Motherwell: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Now 11 points clear of bottom side Dundee United and nine clear of 11th place Ross County - who face Celtic on Sunday - Motherwell must now be safe.

Not only is it a convincing gap, but their performances are of such a level right now you would back them to take plenty of points when the league splits.

Under Steven Hammell Motherwell often played pretty well, but were weak in both boxes.

Stuart Kettlewell has changed that almost instantly. It's easy to see they are more disciplined without the ball, but they've also scored at least twice in all but one of Kettlewell's six matches.

Kevin van Veen is a quality player and has scored over 40% of Motherwell's league goals. Not a bad player to have.