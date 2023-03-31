Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle United's game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The two-week break from action has refreshed his squad: "It was good and gave an opportunity to rest a couple who were carrying niggles. Fabian [Schar] is a prime example and it’s been good for Anthony Gordon to get him closer to returning."

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is likely to be fit after pulling out of England duty: "The signs are good."

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson’s competition for a place can lift both of them: "Certainly in training I’ve seen really good performances from both of them. I’ve always said they can play together in certain moments. Hopefully they can inspire each other to produce for the team."

Howe is gearing up for a "massive month": "The games at this stage get bigger and bigger because you are running out of opportunities to correct yourself if you make a mistake. Whenever you have an intense period of games, you know those results will define what we do."

On facing Manchester United again so soon after the Carabao Cup final defeat: "We have tried to break the game down without emotion. We did a lot right, a couple of things wrong and got punished. We have tried to learn our lessons and improve."

