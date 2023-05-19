When Dundee United won three straight matches to move off the foot of the table, captain Fletcher led by example with his excellent link-up play and finishing.

He scored two and set up another two of their six goals in the wins against Hibs, Motherwell and Livingston.

But the former Scotland striker was not at his best - despite still being his team's biggest threat - during back-to-back losses to St Johnstone and Ross County, and now United are back at the foot of the table.

Goodwin's side desperately need their captain to step up again against Livingston on Saturday and turn their fortunes around once more.

It seems unfair to put so much pressure on a 36-year-old forward, and United need to get bodies around him, but his all-round game will be pivotal to their survival hopes.