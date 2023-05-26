Rangers tracking Troyes striker Ugbo - gossip

Rangers are on the trail of Troyes striker Ike Ugbo, who is known to Ibrox manager Michael Beale during his time with Chelsea, but the Scottish Premiership club face competition from Burnley, who are keen on the 24-year-old after their promotion to England's Premier League. (Scottish Sun), external

Should Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes complete a £567,000 transfer to Rangers from Los Angeles, the 24-year-old will enjoy a considerable increase on the salary he was receiving in United States - breaking down at £10,000-per-week, according to Bola. (Bola via Daily Record), external

Rijeka striker Matija Frigan's agent, Dragan Skocic, has told Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti Skocic he has no knowledge of a £6m bid for the Rangers-linked 20-year-old but admits he is fielding calls daily about the player's availability. (Sportske Novosti Skocic via Daily Record), external

Rangers fans reckon Malik Tillman has dropped the biggest transfer hint yet that his loan from Bayern Munich will become permanent in a £5m transfer after the 20-year-old midfielder posted an Instagram update of him in a Rangers shirt. (Football Scotland), external

