Morelos the European record breaker

Nick McPheat, BBC Sport Scotland

"When the opportunity is there, I score," Alfredo Morelos said when he signed for Rangers from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017.

He has fulfilled that promise 124 times for the Ibrox club, finishing as their top scorer in four of his six seasons.

Not a bad record at all, considering just one of his strikes has come from the penalty spot. Factoring in the 58 assists he has also provided, the striker has a goal contribution ratio of 0.87 per 90 minutes.

Morelos has posted those numbers despite his Ibrox career kicking off in the worst possible way, being hooked at half-time during his first start on one of the club's most embarrassing nights, the defeat to Progres Niederkorn in Europa League qualifying.

If you said that night Morelos that would go on to become Rangers' all-time leading scorer in Europe, while then-manager Pedro Caixinha stood in a bush apologising to the travelling support, it is doubtful at best whether anyone would have believed you.

But a record-breaking 29 goals across 63 European games have followed. The Colombian quite simply has a knack of rousing himself for big occasions under the lights. He has shown he is capable of single-handedly bullying top-class defences.

