Analysis: Arsenal 5-0 Wolves

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

There was a heavy end-of-season feel to this Wolves performance, which lacked energy, intensity and organisation, with their objective of avoiding relegation achieved with three games remaining.

Their defending was passive throughout and they watched Arsenal weave pretty patterns around them with their passing. There was also little in attack to excite their travelling fans as they failed to register a single effort on target.

And their showing was also a stark reminder of the investment required in their squad to compete and potentially retain head coach Julen Lopetegui over the summer, despite walking a Financial Fair Play tightrope.

The Wolves boss has spoken regularly of his desire to make progress and of his own ambitions but whether they can be fulfilled at Molineux remains to be seen.