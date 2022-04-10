Halliday at his best when being baited - Neilson

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson claims Andy Halliday is at his best when being baited by opposition supporters after the midfielder silenced Hibernian fans with two goals in Saturday’s Edinburgh derby.

The 30-year-old is a regular target for taunts having been part of the Rangers side Hibs defeated to win the 2016 Scottish Cup.

But Halliday netted twice to seal a 3-1 win for Hearts.

“Andy plays his best when he is under pressure, getting stick from the opposition because he can handle it, thrives off it," said Neilson.

"When we had the season with no fans (due to Covid-19), Andy didn't like it because he needs that.

"What he does is he takes the ball and tries things. He'll give it away like we all do but he'll keep getting on the ball. I'm delighted for him."